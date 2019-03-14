Doner kebab the most popular takeaway dish in King's Lynn according to new top-ten report

Doner kebab has come out as top of the list for favourite takeaway dishes in King's Lynn according to new data.

The Turkish dish has proven more popular than Margherita pizza in second place and Chicken Tikka Masala in third.

Also in the list, compiled by Just Eat, are cheeseburgers, Chicken Madras and chicken nuggets.

Graham Corfield, the UK managing director of Just East said the kebab is the most popular takeaway dish on a national scale, but healthier options are also growing too.

He said: "The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

"Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1500% across the UK."

The data shows that in King's Lynn alone, one out of every five orders are for a kebab.

The list of top takeaway dishes for the people of King's Lynn in full is: