A campaign group will be hand delivering a Christmas card to health secretary Steve Barclay with hundreds of signatures in to express its disappointment that an expected announcement over the building of a new hospital has still not been made.

The Save the QEH campaign has been protesting outside Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for more than a year and members have even journeyed to London. They were hoping for an announcement on the new £862million building today.

Campaigners said they've felt disappointed after a decision has yet to be made over whether the QEH will be rebuilt.

The card the QEH campaigners sent to Steve Barclay (61297795)

It comes after 3,397 props are currently holding up the hospital building.

Last Christmas, the group asked the public to sign a letter to send to then-health secretary Sajid Javid telling him to "be Santa Claus" and give Lynn a new hospital.

Now, they call for the current Minister Steve Barclay to not be a Grinch in a card signed by hundreds of people.

Steve Barclay (61306124)

The group's next step is to campaign outside of Mr Barclay's office based in the town of March.

Jo Rust, Trades Council Secretary and leader of Save the QEH, said: "We’ve faced an unacceptable and unjustifiable delay to the announcement about the funding of the new hospitals.

"There is just no excuse for further delays. We were expecting to be told Tuesday, but once again have been let down.

"We’re telling Steve Barclay to step up and do his job. We’re also putting (North West Norfolk MP) James Wild and (South West Norfolk MP) Liz Truss on notice.

"It’s not good enough to ask questions in your working week, in your paid job and in your workplace.

"You need to do more and voters will be holding you to account over this. We fully expect you to lose your seats at the next election if we don’t have a new hospital."

Other local councillors have shared their upset at not hearing an announcement. One of them was Norfolk County Councillor, Cllr Alexandra Kemp.

She won a motion to get the rebuilding of the hospital discussed in cabinet today.

"The government has got to be aware of what's happening," said Cllr Kemp.

"The QEH is the best rural hospital in the county and the biggest employer in West Norfolk. We need one last push to get it rebuilt.

"We're all fighting for this, we just need the government to make a decision now."