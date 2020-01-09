Don't be so childish, angry King's Lynn Town chairman tells fans

The chairman of King’s Lynn Town FC is threatening to name and shame adult supporters who have bought children’s tickets for games.

The claims came in a series of tweets this week from Stephen Cleeve.

He wrote: “We have completed our research into ‘fans’ that have bought Under 16 and kids tickets (and) it turns out that many of them are well over 18 and in some cases have been using Carer passes when going in alone. We have a list and those who are guilty have one chance now to DM me (and) agree to pay off what they should have paid (we may agree a payment plan) and promise never to do it again. If you don’t we will name and shame those fans in the York programme and you will be denied entry to that game and future games. It is not fair on loyal fans who pay.”

Stephen Cleeve (26306789)

The high-flying Linnets are due to play York City in a crunch table-topping match at The Walks on Saturday, January 18.

An under-16 ticket to a match is just £2 compared to the standard £15 entrance price. A student ticket for 16 and 17 year olds is £9.

Reaction online to Mr Cleeve’s threat to name names was mixed.

One fan said: “Why would anyone who supports a club do that?”

But another one said: “This blackmail act is as unsavoury as their act., if indeed everyone is a purposeful deception.”

