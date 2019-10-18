Don't delay: get your Mayor's Business Awards nominations in

There are now just six weeks to go to get your nominations in for the 2020 Mayor’s Business Awards, organised by the Lynn News in association with West Norfolk Council.

Many of the borough’s leading firms and businesspeople are already in the running to pick up one of the coveted trophies at the ceremony next March.

But if you’re still wondering whether you should put yourself, your colleague or your company forward for an award, there’s a simple message - don’t delay.

Nominations are open at www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/mayors-business-awards/

Maybe your business is booming and building for a strong and prosperous future.

Or perhaps you know a talented individual who has gone the extra mile for their company and deserves to be recognised. Whatever their story, there’s an award which could be for them.

A total of 10 awards will be presented during the ceremony and you can nominate the people and companies who you think deserve to be recognised now.

From left to right are Sharron Marriott (Events and Sponsorship Co-ordinator Iliffe Media), Darren Arnold (Carter Accommodation), Borough Mayor Cllr Geoff Hipperson, Edward Jeffery (Brown & Co), Mark Leslie (Lynn News Editor), Jason Hall (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP) and Vicky Etheridge (Discover King's Lynn BID manager)

The award categories, with their sponsors, are Mayor’s Business Award, sponsored by West Norfok Council, Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon; Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Brown and Co; Business Innovation, sponsored by MCP Solicitors; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Carter Accommodation; King’s Lynn Champion, sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn; Customer Care; Independent Retailer; Leisure and Tourism and Employee of the Year, sponsored by MARS.

When you’re ready to put forward your favourites, simply head to our dedicated website, www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk, to submit your nominations.

There, you will find all the details of the criteria for each category and the form through to submit entries.

Mayor Business Awards at the Corn Exchange

Nominations close at 2pm on Friday, November 29, with entry packs due back by noon on Monday, December 2, and the winners will be chosen by judges.

The Mayor’s Business Awards 2020, a black tie gala dinner event, will be staged at the Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, March 6.