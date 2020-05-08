'Don't let the county down now' says Norfolk Police chief ahead of Bank Holiday and Boris Johnson's address to the nation

Norfolk’s chief constable has said residents are adhering to lockdown guidelines out of recognition for the NHS and to help save lives, but warned the public not to let the county down now.

Simon Bailey said it is an unusual time ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend and the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on Sunday.

In a video message released by Norfolk Police earlier this week, Mr Bailey said: “Nobody knows what the Prime Minister is going to say but all I would say in advance of that announcement is please adhere to the public health guidance and advice.