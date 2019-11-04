Don't miss out on the West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards. Nominate your companies now

Are you the best of the best? The man or woman that in the past year has really made your company head in the right direction? Then we want to hear about you now.

The Businessperson of the Year Award is one of 10 up for grabs at 2020 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

We need your nominations now and we know there are so many worthy companies out there so deserving of recognition.

Mayor Business Awards at the Corn Exchange. (7522332)

The Businessperson of the Year award, which is sponsored by Brown & Co estate agents, is open to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them.

The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and their local area.

The other award categories, with their sponsors, are Mayor’s Business Award, sponsored by West Norfok Council, Small Business of the Year award, sponnsored by Mpus-Smith Lemmon LLP; Business Innovation, sponsored by MCP Solicitors; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Carter Accommodation; King’s Lynn Champion, sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn; Customer Care; Independent Retailer; Leisure and Tourism and Employee of the Year, sponsored by MARS.

Mayor Business Awards at the Corn Exchange..Small Business of the Year 2019, Captain Fawcett

When you’re ready to put forward your favourites, simply head to our dedicated website, www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk, to submit your nominations.

There, you will find all the details of the criteria for each category and the form through to submit entries.

Nominations close at 2pm on Friday, November 29, with entry packs due back by noon on Monday, December 2, and the winners will be chosen by judges.

Mayor Business Awards at the Corn Exchange. (7522337)

The Mayor’s Business Awards 2020, a black tie gala dinner event, will be staged at the Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, March 6.

It is always one of the highlights of the civic year in West Norfolk so don’t miss out.