County council chiefs have been warned the authority needs to "up its game" after plans to remove barriers preventing general access to two Lynn roads were shelved.

A public consultation exercise has been launched on proposals to use cameras to enforce restrictions on routes in other areas of the county.

But similar proposals affecting Hardings Way and Saddlebow Road in Lynn have been dropped amid a row over safety and a perceived lack of consultation.

Bus Road Bollard problem on Harding's Way (soon to be named Prince William Way). (42625437)

At present, retractable bollards are in place at both ends of Hardings Way and where Saddlebow Road meets the Saddlebow interchange.

They are designed to retract when buses approach, allowing them to pass through, but remain in place for other vehicles.

County transport chiefs had proposed to remove the bollards and install enforcement cameras at each location.

But those plans were removed from the consultation exercise launched today, following fierce local opposition.

Critics argue the plan would have confused drivers and increased safety risks for walkers and cyclists.

A county council spokesman said: "Due to early concerns raised, and given the government timescales we're working to, it was decided not to include King’s Lynn locations in the current round of consultation."

But local borough and county councillor Alexandra Kemp said the idea was "outrageous" and its handling demonstrated a potential flaw of the devolution proposals which are currently being considered.

She thanked other councillors and residents for their support on the issue, adding: "Safety and the community were at the bottom of the pile.

"With County deals on the horizon, NCC needs to up its game and consult with Lynn. Do not treat us as the back of beyond."

The use of Hardings Way has been controversial for many years, amid calls in some quarters for the route to be opened up for all traffic to use.