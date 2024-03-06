Just a few months in and it’s already a year to remember for Cooper & Elms Limited – with it being its 40th year in business and the team has also taken home the Independent Retailer of the Year award.

The family-run independent electrical retailer, based on Tower Street in Lynn, scooped the trophy at the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards, held at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on Friday.

Cooper & Elms Limited was up against Eric’s Fish & Chips in Thornham and Lynn’s The Bottom Drawer Bridal for the award.

Cooper and Elms Limited won the Independent Retailer of the Year award at the 2024 Mayor’s Business Awards. The team are pictured with Karl Lanham, director of Complete Commercial Finance, which judged the award. Picture: Ian Burt

Speaking after receiving the accolade, director Ian Cooper said: “It’s a great achievement, I’m a bit emotional to be honest with you. It’s our 40th year in business, I’m incredibly proud of my team.

“My father started the business 40 years ago and I’ve been there since I was a small schoolboy.

“I’m incredibly proud – it’s our third time winning.”

Karl Lanham, director of Complete Commercial Finance, which sponsored the Independent Retailer of the Year award. Picture: Ian Burt

He added: “We’re very proud of how we serve the community and we’ll be keeping up the high levels of service that we are renowned for and people appreciate.

“We give that personal service in an incredibly competitive market.”

The judges looked at customer service, market and customer engagement, products and services, innovation and the ability to adapt to consumer trends and growth plans when choosing a winner.

They said: “When it comes to independent retailers, West Norfolk has some real gems and this was a highly contested category yet again.”

The award was judged by Complete Commercial Finance, whose director Karl Lanham said: “Our winner is a real community business built on longstanding, excellent service which sees customers return time and time again.

“Given the highly competitive nature of what they do and the challenge of internet price wars, these service levels have ensured that they are as prominent now as they were when they opened up 40 years ago.”