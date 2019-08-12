A double decker bus parked in Lynn's Tuesday Market Place today served as an information hub covering a range of health issues.

The open-topped red bus, often used for sightseeing tours, was accompanied by representatives from Smokefree Norfolk, NHS Children's and Young People's Health Services, the Terence Higgins Trust and The Matthew Project.

They were providing advice on a variety of topics, such as stopping smoking, sexual health, alcohol and drug addiction, healthy eating and emotional health issues.

The red double decker in Lynn town centre promoting healthy lifestyle choices (15105414)

Tracey Rix, of Smokefree Norfolk, said: "Our visit to Lynn today is part of a trial, and we will also be visiting Great Yarmouth.

"We have given out lots of information and advice so the experience has been a positive one and something we would definitely do again.

"Having the large red bus has certainly attracted attention and drawn in plenty of visitors."