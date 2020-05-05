Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Lions support Downham engineer making face shields

By Greg Plummer
Published: 19:27, 05 May 2020

King's Lynn Lions has supported a West Norfolk engineer to make face shields during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Lions Clubs all over the British Isles were encouraged to apply for a national grant made available to support local projects to help the community.

Initially an emergency COVID-19 fund of £100,000 was made available and this was subsequently increased to £140,000 before the scheme closed last week.

