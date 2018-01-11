Downham Lionesses support Befriending cause

Members of the Downham Lionesses Club have made a donation to the West Norfolk Befriending group to help support their work.

The organisation, which received a £50 donation following a coffee morning is one of 13 charitable causes the club has helped over the past year.

Befriending chief executive Pippa May said: “We were delighted to receive this support. As well as the donation, the coffee morning helped to promote the service to socially isolated older people.”

“West Norfolk Befriending works with older people who are isolated and many of whom are unable to leave their homes.

“Trained Volunteer befrienders visit them to bring the outside world in bringing conversation.”

Anyone interested in joining the Lionesses should phone 01366 382963 for more details.