Downham Market Cats Protection Centre links up with King’s Lynn store

A cat adoption centre in Stow Bridge has been selected by a pet store in Lynn to be their chosen rescue partner for 2018.

Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre was chosen by Pets at Home through the Support Adoption for Pets scheme.

The scheme supports local rescue centres and Pets at Home stores to raise funds and raise public awareness of their cause.

A spokesman for the adoption centre said: “We’re so pleased to have been selected.

“The funds and awareness that we are able to generate through the partnership will help the many cats and kittens in our care.”

Downham Market Adoption Centre will also be taking part in Pets at Home’s fundraising weekend dedicated to Cats Protection.

Volunteers from the centre will be at the store from today until Sunday. There will be a face painter on Saturday, as well as cat masks to colour and free goody bags for children.