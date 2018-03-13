Downham Market flies a flag to mark Commonwealth Day

Officials, schoolchildren and members of the public in Downham joined with other towns across the country on Monday by marking Commonwealth Day.

Pupils from Downham Preparatory School, Hillcrest Primary School and Nelson Academy attended and joined in the celebration.

Deputy Mayor of Downham Market, Yvonne Thompson, reads the Commonwealth Affirmation supported by her Grandson. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Town crier Ray Wales opened proceedings by reading the message from the Commonwealth general secretary Rt. Hon Patricia Scotland QC to all those taking part in the Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth ceremony, followed by the deputy mayor of Downham Yvonne Thompson reading the Commonwealth Affirmation.

With the assistance of Mrs Thompson and her grandson Albie, Rachamin and Emma of Nelson Academy, Zion of Downham Preparatory School and Jonas and Evie of Hillcrest Primary School raised the Commonwealth Flag over the town hall where it flew for the duration of the day.

Mrs Thompson said: “How enjoyable it is to carry out this important civic event accompanied by delightful children who were polite, engaging and excellent ambassadors for their schools.”

Downham has taken part in the Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth celebration for Commonwealth Day since its inception four years ago.