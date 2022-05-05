After two years away the Downham Games, which is the town's version of the Olympics, will take place for the first time since the pandemic.

Organisers promise the event, which will take place on June 5, will be a 'huge success' as it's the 10th anniversary of the Games.

One of the organisers Frances Rayner said:"We are super excited to be back. The community has missed The Games and is totally embracing the event.

Downham Games - Frances Rayner with Norwich City players Jacob (left) and Josh Murphy. (33132114)

"We have been overwhelmed by the support of local businesses as well as the community to make this years event a huge success.

"We have two things to celebrate, our ten year anniversary and our return after two years."

The Games was the brainchild of Peter Duhig and Ms Rayner in 2012.

Downham Games. (32866473)

Ms Rayner said:"I was looking for a way for the community to celebrate the 2012 London Olympics and Peter who was a member of Ryston Runners had been looking for a way to get Downham taking part in sports taster sessions including an athletics competition.

"The ethos we have built on each year is to support the local community in becoming more physically active and to do this without entry barriers."

Downham Games. (32866388)

Ms Rayner, along with another Downham resident Nas Yusuf, also helped bring parkrun to Downham earlier this year.

Ms Rayner said: "Not only has the number of participants increased year on year also the number of activities being delivered.

"We have always had the staples such as football and tennis but we have also been lucky enough through the years to have cycling, fencing, croquet, golf, yoga, table tennis and even wife carrying.

Downham Games..Freddie Pepper 6. (32866369)

"We have given so many great opportunities for children and families to try new sports and physical activities which we hope has helped them to find something that they will continue to do."

To celebrate ten years organisers have been able to make The Games totally free of charge this year which they hope will encourage as many families to come along.

The Downham Games this year is the final event in the Downham Carnival Calendar and it also marks the last day of the Queens Platinum Jubilee weekend. The Games starts at 10.30am and runs until 2.30pm.

The athletics competition is the main event but there will also have football, cricket, rugby, tennis, nerf gun wars, squash and archery on the timetable.

The chosen charity this year will be East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Ms Rayner said: "We hope that the community will help us to support them by visiting the East Anglian Air Ambulance display.

"There is still time to get involved. If you would like to bring your activity to The Games we would love to speak to you. It needs to be something free of charge, interactive and based on movement and exercise. Please get in touch on 07802448836."