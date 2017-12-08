Downham Market gets set for Santa at switch on event

Thousands of Downham residents got in the festive spirit at the weekend as the town was given the Christmas light treatment.

Almost 2,000 people gathered on the town square for the annual Christmas lights switch on event on Sunday, which included an array of afternoon entertainment.

Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch on

The day’s festive fun started at midday at the town hall with the Christmas Craft Fair, where a number of homemade items were on sale.

At 3pm, the town became a sea of red and white as the Santa fun run, in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) began.

Runners raced two laps of a half-mile circuit of the town dressed in their Father Christmas finery to raise money for the charity, and participants were awarded with a medal.

Meanwhile on the town square, visitors enjoyed stage entertainment, stalls, fun fair rides and youngsters were able to visit Santa in his grotto.

Santa run at Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch on

Entertainers included music from the Rock Choir, Sara Rayner, the Downham Market Swing Orchestra, and Hillcrest Primary School and Nelson Academy choir, while KL.FM’s Alistair Cox compèred the event.

The fun reached its peak just before 5pm, when the Christmas lights were switched on by the winners of the annual Halloween costume competition, along with mayor Frank Daymond, deputy mayor Yvonne Thompson, town crier Ray Wales and characters Poppy and Branch from the film Trolls.

A spokesman for Downham Market Town Council, which organised the switch-on, thanked all those who helped.

Santa run at Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch on

Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch on

Santa run at Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch on

Santa run at Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch on

Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch on

Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch on