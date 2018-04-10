Downham Market group’s blooming hard work rewarded with railway station plaque

A group in Downham have been recognised for their help in maintaining the appearance of the town’s railway station.

Since 2016, Downham WI have been looking after the gardens and floral tubs at the station, and their efforts have been rewarded with a plaque which was unveiled by South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss on Wednesday.

Angie Palmer, route manager for Great Northern, said: “We appreciate everything they do to keep the gardens looking nice all year round.”

Pictured, from left, Sue Rae, Sue Sampson, Pat Smith, Beryl Parker, Liz Truss and Jen Tyler. MLNF18PM04005