Downham held it's very first Parkrun on Saturday morning, with runners meeting at Downham Academy at 9am.

The determined crowd pushed on with smiles on their faces despite the wet conditions, marking the first of many Parkruns to take place in Downham.

The local Parkrun team and directors Frances Rayner and Nas Yusuf spent a year organising the event for the area.

The First Downham Market Academy Parkrun got underway in very Wet Weather on Saturday 5th March 2022. Runners taking part in the event. MLNF-22PM03065

Mr Yusuf said: "Our team has been working for over a year now to establish the Downham Parkrun.

"The global situation has obviously caused delays and we've had a number of proposed start dates which have fallen through.

"The good news is we are now ready to go!"

The trial run was held on February 19 in preparation for the first run.

Downham Parkrun fans often have to travel to Lynn to take part in the events, which have gained popularity over the years.

Parkrun is a collection of five-kilometre events for walkers, runners and volunteers that take place every Saturday morning in many locations around West Norfolk.

The popular event was cancelled during the pandemic, but resumed last year once coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.

