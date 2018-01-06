Downham Market Lions Club member awarded for efforts

A member of a club in Downham has been recognised for his efforts within the organisation.

Chris Moreton, of Downham Lions Club, was given the Centenary Award, which coincided with the Lions Clubs International’s 100 years of celebration, at a meeting in December.

A spokesman for the club said: “Lion Chris, a previous club president, has achieved 100 per cent attendance to club meetings and has always been at the forefront of all our fundraising activities, and thus deserving the award.”

Pictured, from left, Chris Moreton receiving the Centenary Award from Lions Club president Alan Pickering.

