Downham Market Lions present grand donation to EACH’s nook appeal

Members of a club in Downham have presented a children’s charity with a cheque for £1,000 to help towards its appeal to build a new hospice.

Downham Lions were able to donate the funds to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) as a result of the Santa’s Sleigh collections over the Christmas period at both Tesco and Morrsions in the town.

The funds were donated to EACH for its nook appeal, which will see a new hospice built at Framingham Pigot.

Tal Williams, fundraiser for the nook, showed members of Downham Lions the building site which is being developed as part of a £10 million project.

EACH says it hopes the new hospice will “transform our care to meet the changing needs of children and help us meet the increasing demand for our services”.