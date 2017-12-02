Downham Market Macmillan Cancer Support roup grateful for donations

Fundraising efforts have been celebrated in Downham after a cancer support group in the town received a boost.

At a recent Macmillan Cancer Support meeting, the Downham and District Fundraising Group received cheques from Lawrence Welham, owner of LEWKS Music and Movies, and Mike Pye, of Denver, following their individual fundraising activities.

Sue Sampson, chairman of the fundraising group, said: “We are very grateful for all the donations received as this helps to provide medical, financial, practical and emotional support for Norfolk families living with cancer.”

LEWKS donated £225 which had been collected at their Wales Court shop and £300 was given to the group by country singer Mr Pye who collected donations while singing in Downham.