A 35-year-old man from Downham has been fined after making off without paying for petrol at a garage in Lynn.

Juris Narnickis, of James Scott Close, admitted the offence at a hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard he left the Shell garage at West Lynn without paying for £36.59 of fuel on January 4.

Narnickis was ordered to pay a total of £276.59 in compensation, fines and costs.