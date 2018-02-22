Downham Market man joins the Royal Navy ranks

A man from Downham has joined the Royal Navy ranks after completing basic training.

Samuel Buckley, 20, joined the service in November on an accelerated apprenticeship scheme.

He arrived at HMS Raleigh in Cornwall for his induction training and has now completed an intensive 10-week course designed to teach him the skills he will rely upon throughout his career.

Samuel said: “I joined the Royal Navy to have a great career in marine engineering and make myself, my family and my country proud.

“Training has been good as you make friends with everyone you work with. I’m looking forward to the next stage of my training and ultimately getting to sea.”

Samuel will now head off to HMS Sultan in Hampshire for the second training phase.