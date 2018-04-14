Downham Market Men’s Shed group in need of new building for projects

A new group in Downham is appealing for help to find a building where they can set up a workshop and get started on new projects.

Downham Men’s Shed, which was established last month as a “community space for men to connect, converse and create”, is now meeting on a fortnightly basis at the SWAN Centre in the town.

Rose Waterman, who has helped to launch the initiative, said: “The group are keen to find a building where they can set up a workshop to get together and do practical activities, including woodwork, metalwork, car mechanics, computer repairs, as well as meet socially.

“Ideally they would like to find somewhere in or near to Downham Market, but what it is and what state it is in is not important.”

Ms Waterman, who also helped establish a Men’s Shed in Lynn, said that often, the first project a new Men’s Shed takes on is “doing up” their building.

“As long as there is water and electricity, they would consider anything, even a patch of land where they could construct their own shed.

“The group are also looking for offers of funding to help the project get started, and once they have a premises, they will be looking for donations of tools and furniture to equip their workshop.”

The group’s next meeting is on April 23. They meet fortnightly on Mondays at 2pm.

Anyone interested in attending or who can offer support, should contact Ms Waterman on 07450 655538 or rose.waterman@norfolk.gov.uk.