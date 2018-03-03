Downham Market parade to celebrate trade links

Residents will celebrate Downham’s equine history when they join a procession through the town later this month.

The annual St Winnold’s Parade marks the importance of the town’s historic horse fair, which was said to have been one of Europe’s biggest, as well as celebrating the town’s Friday and Saturday markets.

These markets were granted in 1046 and confirmed by Edward the Confessor in a charter of 1053.

Initially held outside the town, the horse fair moved into Downham in the 19th century and made it one of the most important trading centres for horses in Europe.

St Winnold, the sixth century Cornish saint whose day, March 3, is associated with the town’s three-day horse fair.

The town now remembers its historic trading links and its connection to the present markets with the annual St Winnold’s Day breakfast and parade.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, March 16.

The parade, including a civic procession, will leave from Paradise Road car park, heading to the Market Place, via the Hollies at 9.15am.

The market will then be blessed by the Rector Fr James Mather.

Everyone is welcome to the event, which is free to attend.