Downham Market pupils get a pizza the action

Nelson Academy, Downham, visited Frankie and Benny’s restaurant in Lynn, for a celebratory lunch with award winners, governors and staff.

The 30 lucky children in attendance were recognised at a recent governor’s certificate-giving ceremony at the academy, for their efforts throughout the autumn term.

Two children from each class were awarded certificates for either ‘excellent academic achievement’ or for being an ‘outstanding role model’.

Principal Sarah Wilson said the incentive was introduced in 2016 to encourage hard work and dedication in the classroom, and has now become a regular event.

She said: “We invited parents into the Academy to attend an assembly last week, where the governors handed out the certificates. We then announced that the children would be going to Frankie and Benny’s to celebrate.

“Today has been another great success and we look forward to repeating the certificate giving and surprise celebration every term as a ‘well-done’ to the children for all their hard work.”