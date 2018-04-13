Downham Market restaurant voucher up for grabs in club’s fundraising lottery

A club in Downham has joined forces with a business in the town to raise funds for good causes in the area.

Downham Rotary Club is working together with Indian restaurant Downham Tandoori, and is inviting diners to take part in the Rotary’s lottery, in which winners will receive a £25 voucher.

Until the end of May, diners will be in with a chance of winning when they fill in a lottery envelope at the restaurant.

Those taking part need to write their name and phone number on the envelope, put £1 inside, seal it, and hand it back to the staff.

Downham Rotary Club holds the draw fortnightly.

Rotary president Martin Chilvers said: “If you fancy a delicious meal, visit Downham Tandoori, eat your fill and take a chance in Rotary’s envelope lottery.”

He thanked Anwar Ali, Downham Tandoori’s owner, for his help and support.

Mr Ali and Mr Chilvers are pictured above.

Photo: SUBMITTED.