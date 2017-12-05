Downham Market runners go red to red for children’s hospice cause

Residents in Downham said Go, Go, Go on Sunday as dozens took part in a charity fun run dressed as Father Christmas.

The Santa Fun Run, in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), saw participants race round two laps of a half-mile circuit wearing Santa suits, hats and beards.

The charity is also hosting a carol service at King’s Lynn Minster tomorrow at 7pm.

For more on the Santa Fun Run, see this Friday’s Lynn News.

