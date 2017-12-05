Search

Downham Market runners go red to red for children’s hospice cause

Santa run at Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch on
Residents in Downham said Go, Go, Go on Sunday as dozens took part in a charity fun run dressed as Father Christmas.

The Santa Fun Run, in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), saw participants race round two laps of a half-mile circuit wearing Santa suits, hats and beards.

The charity is also hosting a carol service at King’s Lynn Minster tomorrow at 7pm.

For more on the Santa Fun Run, see this Friday’s Lynn News.

