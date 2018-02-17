Downham Market school report ‘reflects hard work’

A headteacher in Downham has said that he is “really pleased” after the school was described as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report.

Hillcrest Primary School received the positive rating after a short inspection in January, which said the school “continues to be good”.

Headteacher Matthew Try said: “We are really pleased that 95 per cent of the report was really positive.

“We think it reflects the changes and all the hard work the teachers have put in week in, week out.

“It was nice for us that the new curriculum got a mention. We have worked really hard on rewriting the whole school curriculum.

“The inspector’s comment regarding reading is something we are aware of and staff are supporting.

“The good thing is we are already working to improve it so we are one step ahead of the game.

“The school is a really good community with us all working together.”