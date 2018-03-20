Downham Market shares the love for West Norfolk

Downham residents and businesses showed their love for their community on Friday when organisers of the Love West Norfolk campaign paid a visit.

The campaign visited the town to find out why Downham residents are so proud of their home and the people who live here.

Some of the most popular reasons included “the people’s creative spirit” and “the amazing work our charities do for people, as well as “the gorgeous coastline and friendly faces”.

Others hailed “the real sense of community spirit”, “the coast and beautiful old churches” and “the way everyone says hello” as their reasons for why the Love West Norfolk.

Co-ordinator Michelle Gant said: “It was fantastic to meet people in Downham Market and find out why they love West Norfolk.

“The enthusiasm, pride, and passion for the local community and the area was really clear and it was a pleasure to meet so many people who love West Norfolk.”

The responses were collected by Love West Norfolk during the St Winnold’s Day Parade, which was organised by Downham Town Council.

Love West Norfolk was launched in January and is being headed by key community leaders, including the chief executives of a number of organisations in the borough.

Through the campaign, people will be able to share their views on what they love about the area via social media and events.

Residents in Hunstanton and Lynn will have the opportunity to have their say next week when Love West Norfolk will be in Hunstanton from 2-4pm next Tuesday, March 27, and at the Vancouver Quarter in Lynn from 1-3pm next Thursday, March 29.

Go online to www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk or follow the campaign on social media for more details. Resources are available for businesses who want to get involved.

– See Friday’s Lynn News for a full report of the St Winnold’s Day parade.