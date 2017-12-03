Downham Market teenager boosts children’s ward at King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A Downham teenager has raised more than £1,000 to help young patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with help from her friends.

Chloe Hobday wanted to give something back to the team on Rudham Ward for the care she received as a child when she suffered a heart problem.

She organised a charity auction in April and a Family Fun Day at the Eternity Downham Market Hall during July.

Chloe said: “I was quite ill as a child and I wanted to give something back to a local children’s ward.”

Chloe, joined by friends Bethan Trott, Leah Barber and Tilly Jones, presented a cheque for £1,100 to Sister Mandy McMurray and patient Bethan Dobson.

Photo: SUBMITTED.