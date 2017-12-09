Downham Market teenager commended by the town’s Rotary Club

A teenager from Downham has been commended by the town’s Rotary Club after completing the organisation’s top youth award.

Downham Rotary Club welcomed Luke Fey, 19, and his family to one of its recent meetings to talk about his experiences of Rotary’s Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) and was presented with a certificate.

The East of England’s RYLA programme is an intensive one-week course that takes place annually at Grafham Water, near Huntingdon.

The aim of the programme is to give opportunities for young people aged 18 to 26 to develop their skills in areas such as presentation, public speaking, time management, problem solving and teamwork.

Luke, who was Downham Rotary’s candidate in September this year, is currently studying for a diploma in Uniformed Services at the College of West Anglia and is a youth leader at the SWAN Centre in Downham.

After completing his course, his ambition is to join the Fleet Air Arm.

While talking about his experiences of RYLA, Luke said his initial concern was being one of the youngest members, but said he quickly settled in.

He said he felt RYLA had encouraged him to organise his life more effectively and to take on physical challenges.

With that in mind, Luke said he hopes to climb Mount Snowdon in the future.

At the meeting, members of Downham Rotary Club thanked Luke for being an “excellent candidate” and wished him well in his chosen career.