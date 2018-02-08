Downham Market teenager reaches final of young chef competition

An 18-year-old from Downham has been named one of only six finalists in a national competition.

Jordan Desborough, a student from the College of West Anglia, reached the final of the National Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of the Year following a ‘cook-off’ at Westminster Kingsway College last month, where he prepared a beetroot and goat’s cheese risotto.

Jordan Desborough, from Downham Market, has been named as one of only six finalists in the National Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of the Year. Photo supplied.

Jordan said: “It was an amazing experience and it will help me massively in the future.

“It has totally boosted my confidence.

“I would like to thank Foodcare Systems of North Lynn for the donation of the bowls and their support.”

Jordan also thanked his college tutor and the head chef at the Dukes Head Hotel in Lynn.