Downham Market veteran congratulated after receiving war medal

A war veteran from Downham has been congratulated after receiving a medal for his efforts during the Second World War.

William ‘Bill’ Palmer, 93, joined members of the Downham branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) last month after he was awarded the Légion d’Honneur.

Bill joined the Royal Navy aged 18 at Butlins Holiday Camp in Skegness and, after training, became a wireless telegraphist.

He joined HMS Torrington, which was built in America as a Destroyer Escort, just prior to D Day in June 1944. The ship formed part of the Eastern screen, off the coast of Normandy on D Day.

Bill recalls that his most exciting time was two days before Christmas 1944, when, patrolling off the Hook of Holland, he saw action against an E-boat group resulting in two of the boats being sunk and three being damaged.

At the end of the conflict he spent the best part of a year on a shore wireless station in Egypt and then he returned home for demobilisation.

Bill is pictured right with RAF Marham Station Commander Group Captain Cab Townshend. Photo supplied.