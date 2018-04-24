Downham Market Young Farmers’ clay shoot raises thousands for charities

Downham Market Young Farmers held its annual charity clay shoot, which raised more than £2,000 for three different causes, on the Stradsett Estate on Sunday.

The event, which included a barbecue and a raffle, was in aid of the group’s three chosen charities for this year, the National Autistic Society, Pancreatic Cancer UK and Moth in a China Shop.

Chairman Tom Venni said: “The day would not have been a success without the kind permission of Stradsett Estate to use their grounds and the help from Downham Market Round Table.

“All of our members pulled together to make the day a success and we finished with a club meal at Arbuckles.

“We are now looking forward to our dinner dance in a couple of weeks and would welcome any sponsorship or raffle prizes from local businesses.”

