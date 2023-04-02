The mother of an autistic girl from Downham hopes her daughter's journey on the football pitch will inspire others to play the game or to take up a sport.

Tasha Balfe is urging parents and their children to "never to give up" after watching the beautiful game transform her young daughter Naomi's life in so many ways.

A normal day can sometimes be a struggle for Naomi, 8, after she was put on the autistic pathway three years ago.

Football has changed the life of Naomi Balfe, 8 (63331345)

And there was a time where she wouldn't even contemplate leaving the house to play if it was raining and refused to go near the ball if it came anywhere near her.

But as time has passed, playing football has changed everything for her. It has unlocked a passion and given her something to focus on, while providing her with a new set of friends.

Tasha said: "Naomi has a lot of self doubt and is really hard on herself. She is starting to realise after the time and patience her coach Rikki has given her that hard work really does pay off.

"Playing has helped Naomi's confidence because she knows she always has something to look forward to each week to get together with her team, be accepted to be herself and not be judged on some of the things she finds difficult.

"She loves her football. It gives her the sense of belonging, creating friendships with children the same age with the same interests as her."

Tasha added: "We hope Naomi's story will help other children like her or with similar struggles to keep going.

"The message is 'don’t give up', there will be teams and coaches out there that will embrace everything about you and work with you so you can achieve and shine.

"It's important that people who want to play football, no matter what their ability or personal struggles, should go for it. Enjoy the game – that’s what football and grassroots is all about.

"Of course a win is great, but when you watch the development of children and the things they can achieve with the correct support that’s the biggest reward you’ll ever get."

Naomi with her Downham Under-9 team-mates (63331343)

The Cherry Tree Academy pupil is a staunch Manchester United fan and her favourite players are Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane.

She is travelling to watch the England Lionesses play Brazil at Wembley this Thursday and Norwich Ladies ten days later, while Oxford United player Naomi Cole has kindly invited her namesake to go along and watch her side in action.

Reflecting on the youngster's progress since she first kicked a ball two years ago, Downham under-9s coach Rikki Day said: "At first, if it was raining Naomi wouldn't even leave the house and if it started to rain during training she'd go sit in the car.

"But now, especially in the second half of this season, she's really coming out of her shell. She's been braving the great British weather for the past 18 months and recently she's been asking to go in goal in training, which was a massive no-no previously.

"For me, the biggest change in her has been the way she behaves on a Saturday. Before she was fairly static, wouldn't get involved too much and if the ball came near her, she'd just kick it in whatever direction she was facing.

"Now though, we have 'beast mode' Naomi. She is composed, takes a touch, passes forwards, runs with the ball and joins the attack."

Mr Day added: "A few weeks ago she got her first ever assist, two weeks ago she was inches from her first ever goal and last week she captained the team.

"However, the biggest and most noticeable difference is the fact that she is actually calling for the ball. Last weekend she was asking to be passed to.

"All this from a young lady who wouldn't even leave the house some weeks. Now she's asking to receive the ball. For the vast majority that's 'normal', but for Naomi it's enormous.

"The team love Naomi and she's an inspiration. She inspires me to be a better coach and I'd love it if she could inspire someone else with similar struggles, even just one."

Naomi Balfe with her Under-9 coach Rikki Day (63331347)

Tasha praised the contribution of the Downham coach.

"I can’t sing Rikki’s praises enough," she said.

"He has gone above and beyond for Naomi and for us. He’s adapted training sessions, listens, communicates and always has been inclusive of Naomi.

"He knows when she’s struggling, he talks to her and has gained her trust to be able to be her true self.

"She doesn’t need to mask, if she’s having an off day then it’s never held against her – it’s accepted and we couldn’t ask for more."