Downham Tandoori is expanding by opening a new restaurant in Gaywood next year.

To be known as King's Lynn Tandoori, it is due to launch on Wednesday, February 12, which coincides exactly with the 23rd anniversary of the opening of the restaurant in Downham.

Anwar Ali, who founded Downham Tandoori with his brother Abdul, is not naming the precise location of the Gaywood base yet, but described it as "a beautiful building".

Flashback to 2017 when Elizabeth Truss MP cut the ribbon to officially open the extended premises at Downham Tandoori. Anwar Ali is pictured second left with with other family, staff and guests.

"I am confident that we will be ready to open on February 12. We chose to open the Downham restaurant on that day so that it was just ahead of Valentine's Day on the 14th. So this new restaurant will also be open just before that day.

"We have decided to open in Gaywood because we get so many customers who travel from the Lynn, Heacham and Hunstanton areas to Downham to eat, so I am convinced we will have a strong customer base there."

Traditional Indian cuisine will be at the heart of the menu. "We will also be introducing some new dishes too," he added.

Traditional Indian cuisine at Downham Tandoori (24033815)

There will be around 70 covers and three specialist chefs will be employed along with ten to 12 waiting staff, who he said will be recruited from the local area.

Anwar also works in London on some days in the week. He said: "I never call my customers in Downham customers, I call them my friends. When I am not in Downham, I feel my day is not complete. I love the Downham Tandoori and all the people I meet."

The Downham restaurant has gone from strength to strength since it opened 22 years ago, and such has been its popularity that it has been extended twice. Having started off at No 56 it extended into 54 High Street in 2010 and then two years ago it was extended even further into No 52.

One of the restaurant's most famous customers is former Prime Minister John Major, who particularly enjoys a chicken curry, and as a result customers just ask for a 'John Major curry'.

Bookings for the new Gaywood restaurant can be made via its website www.downhamtandoori.co.uk or by phoning 01366 386110.

