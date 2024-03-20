A spring fundraising fete with games, sweet treats and gifts saw dozens attend to support a church.

There were smiling faces all around at St Faith’s Church Rooms in Gaywood as the first of three annual fairs took place on Saturday, March 16 with Cllr Jo Rust cutting the ribbon to declare it open.

With a tombola, raffles, children’s activities, craft stalls and refreshments, volunteers raised almost £880 which will go towards general expenses.

Jo Rust cut the ribbon to open the event with Andy Hiles (left) and Rev Kyla Sorensen (right). Pictures: Ian Burt

Each year, the church holds an event during the spring, summer time and Christmas period.

“I think for a number of people for a number of years, the fairs have been a thing in their diaries,” said Andy Hiles, a trustee of the church.

“It’s good for people to come along and have the chance to get together and mingle as well as raise money for the church.”

The next event is expected to take place sometime around June.

Marie Harpley

Stalls including a tombola, raffle and cakes were all part of the day.

Sarah Russell and Anne Ess

Sarah Russell and Anne Ess (standing)

Rev Kyla Sorensen and Tiffany Ridd

Chris Ballard, Liz James and Gill Hiles

The church rooms were full of smiling faces

Dozens of people attended the event

Almost £880 was raised for the cause

Eric Ess, Lesley & Ken Hubbard

The money raised will go towards the church's general expenses

Tina Beale

