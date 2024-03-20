Dozens attend King’s Lynn’s St Faith’s Church Spring Fair raising almost £880 for general expenses
A spring fundraising fete with games, sweet treats and gifts saw dozens attend to support a church.
There were smiling faces all around at St Faith’s Church Rooms in Gaywood as the first of three annual fairs took place on Saturday, March 16 with Cllr Jo Rust cutting the ribbon to declare it open.
With a tombola, raffles, children’s activities, craft stalls and refreshments, volunteers raised almost £880 which will go towards general expenses.
Each year, the church holds an event during the spring, summer time and Christmas period.
“I think for a number of people for a number of years, the fairs have been a thing in their diaries,” said Andy Hiles, a trustee of the church.
“It’s good for people to come along and have the chance to get together and mingle as well as raise money for the church.”
The next event is expected to take place sometime around June.
