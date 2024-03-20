Home   News   Article

Dozens attend King’s Lynn’s St Faith’s Church Spring Fair raising almost £880 for general expenses

By Alice Hobbs
Published: 06:00, 20 March 2024

A spring fundraising fete with games, sweet treats and gifts saw dozens attend to support a church.

There were smiling faces all around at St Faith’s Church Rooms in Gaywood as the first of three annual fairs took place on Saturday, March 16 with Cllr Jo Rust cutting the ribbon to declare it open.

With a tombola, raffles, children’s activities, craft stalls and refreshments, volunteers raised almost £880 which will go towards general expenses.

Jo Rust cut the ribbon to open the event with Andy Hiles (left) and Rev Kyla Sorensen (right). Pictures: Ian Burt
Each year, the church holds an event during the spring, summer time and Christmas period.

“I think for a number of people for a number of years, the fairs have been a thing in their diaries,” said Andy Hiles, a trustee of the church.

“It’s good for people to come along and have the chance to get together and mingle as well as raise money for the church.”

The next event is expected to take place sometime around June.

Marie Harpley
Stalls including a tombola, raffle and cakes were all part of the day.
Sarah Russell and Anne Ess
Sarah Russell and Anne Ess (standing)
Rev Kyla Sorensen and Tiffany Ridd
Chris Ballard, Liz James and Gill Hiles
The church rooms were full of smiling faces
Dozens of people attended the event
Almost £880 was raised for the cause
Eric Ess, Lesley & Ken Hubbard
The money raised will go towards the church's general expenses
Tina Beale
