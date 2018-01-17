Dozens detained in Christmas drink drive campaign in Norfolk

A Christmas drink drive campaign in Norfolk saw more than 100 people arrested and almost 1,000 breathalysed.

The month-long campaign, which launched on December 1, targeted drivers getting behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Patrols and roadside checks were carried out, with a 8.55 per cent fail rate in the county.

A total of 947 tests were completed, with 81 drivers providing positive readings. Of the 172 drug tests conducted, 56 drivers failed.

This year saw specific time slots at Norwich Magistrates’ Court being reserved to deal with those caught drink or drug driving.

This effectively meant that offenders could lose their licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed whilst facing additional fines.

Chief Insp Kris Barnard, head of the joint Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, said: “It’s always disappointing to see that people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs, although it’s a minority.

“Dozens of people caught during the campaign would have started 2018 with a minimum 12- to 18-month driving ban, which will have massive implications on their professional and social lives.”

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green said: “It is clear some drivers still don’t grasp the fact that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is dangerous and unacceptable and a selfish thing to do.”