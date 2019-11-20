Dozens enjoy King's Lynn festive lunch tradition

Dozens of Lynn’s elderly residents enjoyed one of the town’s most enduring pre-Christmas traditions yesterday.

The 71st annual Shallow Lunch was held in the Novus Restaurant, on the College of West Anglia’s Tennyson Avenue campus, on Tuesday.

First established in 1939 as an event for the town’s poor, it is now seen as a vital social occasion for people who might otherwise feel isolated to enjoy.

King's Lynn Shallow Lunch at Novus Restaurant,. (22042639)

Around 45 people attended the lunch, which also featured carol singing by pupils from the Greyfriars Primary School.

Keith Blythe, trustee of the King’s Lynn General Charities, which organises the event, said: “It was a most enjoyable day.”

King's Lynn Shallow Lunch at Novus Restaurant,. (22042803)

King's Lynn Shallow Lunch at Novus Restaurant,. (22042804)

King's Lynn Shallow Lunch at Novus Restaurant,. (22042726)