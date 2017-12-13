Dozens enjoy Swaffham’s annual Christmas lunch for elderly residents

Dozens of elderly Swaffham residents sat down for lunch at the weekend as charitable groups and businesses teamed up to serve up a fully festive afternoon.

The annual event is organised by the town’s Lions club and was hosted for the second successive year at the Sacred Heart School on Sunday afternoon.

Swffham Lions old age pensioners Christmas lunch at Sacred Heart School, Swaffham

Around 80 guests enjoyed a traditional seasonal menu prepared by chef John Hornsby, who is the brother-in-law of a club member and flew in from his home in the Canary Islands to lend his skills for the day.

Several Lions members also helped to prepare vegetables, which were supplied free of charge by managers of the town’s Tesco store.

One of them said afterwards: “I don’t wish to see another sprout this year after preparing a bucketful.”

The guest list also included the town’s MP, Elizabeth Truss, and mayor Jill Skinner, plus other members of the town council.

After the meal the guests enjoyed a table quiz, bingo, songs from the sixties and carols.

Meanwhile, volunteers are also being sought for the annual Christmas Day lunch, hosted by the Iceni Partnership for people who would otherwise spend the day on their own.

Help is required to prepare the meal on Christmas Eve, between 11am and 2pm, to serve on the day itself from 11am and to clear up between 4 and 6pm. Phone 01760 722800 for more details.

