Dozens hunt for Gruffalo in King's Lynn woods to recreate popular children's story

On Tuesday, Friends of the Plantation Wood organised a Gruffalo hunt, inspired by Julia Donaldson’s classic children’s story The Gruffalo.

The hunt was led by Nicola Marray-Woods, who described the day as one of “golden sunshine”.

In total 97 locals turned up at Plantation Wood, near Gaywood, to re-enact the famous fairy story.

Gruffalo Hunt at Friends of Plantation Wood Gaywood King's Lynn.

The children dressed as mice, and Mrs Marray-Woods’ son Dominic joined the other volunteer ‘actors’ by donning a fox costume.

At around midday the elusive Gruffalo appeared and was said to “startle” some of the children. After the event, participants were invited to tuck in to some artistic home-made Gruffalo cakes which can be viewed on Twitter @plantationwoods

Mrs Marray-Woods said that “everyone went away smiling”. The event served to “show people there is a beautiful piece of woodland in the centre of King’s Lynn”.

This is the second Gruffalo hunt to have taken place locally, with a view to more in the future following Tuesday’s success.

Friends of Plantation Wood organise clean-ups every season and events such as the upcoming ‘Pot Luck Lunch’ in December.

The Pot Luck Lunch invites locals to bring their own home-made dishes to the Church Rooms, revel in “community spirit and have a good time”.

To find out more about what Friends of Plantation Wood do, or to join in the fun, check out their Facebook page facebook/friendsofplantationwoods