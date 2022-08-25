Refugees, hosts and members of the community came together to celebrate Ukrainian independence in Lynn last night.

Dozens of people joined in prayers, stories and songs as they gathered at King's Staithe Square for a vigil organised by West Norfolk Council.

Council leader Cllr Stuart Dark said: "It was a truly moving event. I don’t think there were many dry eyes at the end when everyone spontaneously stood and joined in the Ukrainian national anthem.

The Custom House was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag for the vigil. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Mayor Lesley Bambridge with Ukrainian people at the vigil. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

“I was honoured to be in a position to put on this event for the community and seeing their reaction showed it was absolutely the right thing to do.”

Earlier in the day, families had enjoyed complimentary showings of Minions and Jurassic World that had been dubbed into Ukrainian at the Alive Corn Exchange, also arranged by the council.

In the evening, the Custom House was lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine flag, as the community gathered for an event of reflection.

Mayor Lesley Bambridge and council leader Stuart Dark with some of the Ukrainian people who had come to watch the film at the Corn Exchange. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Ukrainian families enjoyed free screenings of Minions and Jurassic World dubbed in Ukrainian to mark Ukrainian Independence Day. Picture: West Norfolk Council (58880671)

Lynn's Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge opened the event, which also included prayers from team team rector of King's Lynn Minster, St Margaret's Church, Canon Mark Dimond.

Mr Dark spoke to the people gathered, with his speech translated into Ukrainian.

"We wanted to help our most welcome guests have some sort of ‘family event’ on this important day for them, demonstrating our great West Norfolk hospitality," he said.

“Through this vigil and us coming together now, an established community and most welcome new members, it gives us an opportunity to say a huge public ‘thank you’ to all the great West Norfolk residents who have taken refugees in, given them support, donated etc and those working tirelessly in our reception centre to help - put simply you are amazing and show our best side.

Speeches, prayers and songs were all part of the event of reflection. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Ukraine Independence Day marked in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

People of all ages gathered for the event of reflection. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

“We as a borough council have been welcoming and supporting refugees since just after the invasion."

The reception centre, which is staffed with partner agencies and two charities, The Hanseatic Union and Access, currently helps 150 Ukrainian people who have come to West Norfolk, 40 of whom are children.

Mr Dark added: "Sadly the numbers are continuing to rise due to the ongoing conflict.

"We wanted, by this vigil and the lighting of our historic Custom House, to say clearly and loudly to Ukrainians here and everywhere: you have our full support for however long it is needed.

Dozens of people joined together to mark the occasion, which also coincided with six months since the start of the conflict. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Council leader Stuart Dark described the evening as a 'truly moving event'. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

“I look forward, like all here, to future years’ celebrations when there will be peace in a sovereign and independent Ukraine.”

One refugee who has found sanctuary in West Norfolk is Viktor, and he spoke in Ukrainian of the plight of his fellow citizens but also the welcome had had received in the area, as well as gratitude for the support from the council and local charities.

His words were translated into English by another refugee called Olena.

Some wore traditional Ukrainian clothing for the event. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

The evening concluded with two songs sung by Tetiana, a refugee who is staying with hosts in Hunstanton. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

The evening concluded with two songs sung by Tetiana, a refugee who is staying with hosts in Hunstanton.

The first was a traditional Ukrainian folk song 'Oj, u luzi chervona kalyna!’ (Oh, there is a red viburnum in the meadow), which is about the desire of the Ukrainian people to be independent.

The second was the national anthem of Ukraine with the Ukrainians present joining in and everyone spontaneously standing as a mark of respect.