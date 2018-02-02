Dozens of groups sign up for Breckland lottery programme

Scores of charities and community groups have expressed an interest in participating in a new community lottery scheme covering the Swaffham area.

Our Breckland Lottery, which has been launched by the district council, aims to provide charities and community groups with an online platform for raising funds, with 60p of every £1 ticket sold going to worthy causes.

For every £1 ticket sold, 50p will go to registered good causes while a further 10p will go to a general fund, which Breckland Council will distribute as grants.

Of the rest, 20p will go to the lottery prize fund and the remaining 20p will go towards running costs and VAT.

Representatives of more than 100 organisations attended a registration event held at the authority’s headquarters in Dereham last Wednesday.

Breckland Council’s executive member for place, Paul Claussen said: “I’m delighted with the fantastic turnout we had at the event which really demonstrated the enthusiasm of local organisations to find new and innovative ways of raising money.

“We had more than 60 local not-for-profit groups in attendance, ranging from sports teams to animal welfare charities to community support groups, and all were keen to find out how they can benefit from being part of Our Breckland Lottery.

“We’re very excited about the difference this will make to them, enabling groups of all sizes to bring in much-needed funds while raising also their profile across the district.”

Following the event, there is still time for eligible organisations to register to be part of Our Breckland Lottery. To submit your interest, visit www.ourbrecklandlottery.co.uk/good-causes