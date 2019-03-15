Dozens of King's Lynn pupils take part in 'Fridays for Future' climate change protest

Students from a number of schools in Lynn took part in a strike today (Friday, March 15) outside King Edward VII (KES) Academy in support of Fridays For Future – a global movement to raise awareness of climate change.

Around 50 pupils from KES Academy, Springwood Sixth Form and the College of West Anglia were joined by Labour representative Jo Rust and members of the KLimate Concern group for the strike, which hopes to put pressure on the Government to update their environmental legislation.

Organiser of the strike, Harvey Luker, 17, said: "It is of great importance to highlight these issues as they are key to our generation's future.

"It shouldn't just be a young people's issue – it is everyone's issue."

Students Protesting about Climate Change For Future Global Event. Pictured KES Academy Students with Jo Rust front far right and Harvey Luker (Organiser) on left with Protesters.. (7818728)

A spokeswoman for KES Academy said it "completely supports" pupils' rights to free speech around this issue.

She said: "As teachers and parents, we know that climate change is a major concern moving forward and have asked the pupils organising this event to speak in assemblies next week to explain the issues to the rest of the students at KES.

"Students also intend to set up an Eco Council to continue working with the school on environmental issues."

The pupils stood outside the school on Gaywood Road, next to one of the busiest roads in Lynn, with recycled placards and shared their messages with members of the passing public.

The placards had messages such as "we're missing out lessons to teach you one", "raise your voice, not the sea level" and "don't be a fossil fool".

The KES spokeswoman said other pupils were allowed to support their older peers from within the safety of the school environment.