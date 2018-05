Hundreds of pounds were raised for good causes during a St George’s Day-themed quiz organised by the Swaffham Lions club.

Around 60 participants took part in the event held at the town’s Assembly Rooms.

The winning team, from Castle Acre, the Billabongs, were presented with six bottles of wine by Lions club president Pam Tallon, shown above, whilst the wooden spoon team, the Pride of Swaffham, received a 2018 Guinness Book of Records each. Picture: submitted