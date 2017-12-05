Draft Breckland local plan lodged with inspectors

A new blueprint for housing, employment and infrastructure development over the next 20 years has been submitted to government officials.

A series of public hearings on the draft Breckland Council plan are likely to be held early in the new year, under the chairmanship of a government planning inspector.

Gordon Bambridge, the authority’s executive member for growth, said: “This is one of the most important documents that we have produced as a council.

“It has involved a lot of detailed work and wide-reaching consultation with residents, businesses, and local organisations to reach our proposals on housing numbers, growth distribution and site options.

“When approved, the plan will help to shape how our district grows and will help to meet local people’s needs as far as possible.”

The plan aims to deliver around 5,000 new homes across the district by 2036, on top of around 10,000 which have either been built over the past six years or have been granted planning permission.

Around 160 acres of employment land has also been allocated.

Mr Bambridge said: “Growth is vital for the district to develop and thrive.

“We want to see the creation of new homes and jobs for local people and our plan will help to make sure the district’s development brings the greatest benefits to our communities.”

Following submission, an independent Planning Inspector will consider whether Breckland’s draft Plan is sound and legally compliant.

The comments about the draft plan, which were received during the pre-submission period earlier this year, will be considered by the Inspector together with the draft plan.

If the plan is deemed to be sound, it is likely to come into force next summer.