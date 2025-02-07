A drama teacher is marking his retirement from a Lynn school after more than 30 years by staging a “nail-biting thriller”, with members of the community invited to enjoy the production.

The 39 Steps takes place at Springwood High School across three consecutive evenings, and is based on the 1935 classic spy film by Alfred Hitchcock, which was derived from John Buchan’s novel of the same name.

“The 39 Steps is a fast-paced take on the original story and spy film,” said Alun Bliss, who is directing the play as his last one at the school, where he has been teaching drama for more than three decades.

The cast is made up of only four students

“A bored man comes across a mysterious woman. She is killed in his flat, and he must escape her killers and the police as he tries to clear his name.”

While the plot features a host of different characters, just four sixth formers make up the Springwood cast, supported by a back-stage crew of fellow students, including three assistant stage managers from Year 8.

Gracie Ashley, from Year 13, takes the title role of Richard Hannay, while Keira Plume, from Year 12, plays the different women that he meets, and Maggie Bartrum and Ava Freear (both Year 13), are clowns one and two.

“There are dozens of shady characters, but only four actors,” added Mr Bliss.

“This is a taste of real theatre and requires many leaps of the imagination. It is technically and physically challenging for both cast and crew, so quite a difficult challenge for a young cast.

“The highlights will probably be the train ride and escape across the Scottish mountains, and the many characters that Richard Hannay meets along the way.”

Springwood, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, puts on regular dramatic productions, many of which have involved Mr Bliss.

“The school very recently staged a highly successful, semi-staged version of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

“There are too many memorable moments, but I enjoyed performing at several venues in Australia, as this was always a challenge. These ranged from the tiny mudhut in Mallacoota, to an impromptu rendition of one of our songs in the Sydney Opera House.”

Mr Bliss has also directed We Will Rock You and Return to the Forbidden Planet - both of which were staged with two casts to give more students the chance to take part.

Tickets for the 39 Steps cost £5 each and are available from the school website.

“For this play, we have gone back to the early productions, which were based in the sixth form,” added Mr Bliss.

“The cast have been wonderful - all study Drama and have enjoyed getting to grips with a very difficult play.

“Productions like this are invaluable to all who want to get involved - the students work as a team, take responsibility for their own contributions, and learn how to make something memorable with quite limited resources.

“I joined the school in 1991, and have done a production every year (perhaps missing one for Covid). In addition, I have taken six touring productions to Australia.

“We think this may be the 39th production.”

The 39 Steps takes place at 7pm on February 10-12 in Springwood Drama Studio.

For tickets, go to www.springwoodhighschool.co.uk

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell