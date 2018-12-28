Dramatic car crash scene outside King's Lynn fire station conveys important safety message

An overturned car is part of a dramatic scene outside King’s Lynn North Fire Station warning against the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

It has been set up as a joint campaign between Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, who said this time of year often sees crews dealing with the aftermath of people driving under the influence.

They said: “King’s Lynn white watch are pleading with you all to drive safe this Christmas and New Year.”

