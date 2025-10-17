Car on fire at King’s Lynn’s Tesco supermarket
Published: 12:45, 17 October 2025
| Updated: 13:02, 17 October 2025
Dramatic photos show a vehicle up in flames in a supermarket car park.
The silver vehicle, the model of which is unrecognisable due to the damage caused, is currently alight in the Tesco car park on the Hardwick retail park in Lynn.
Photos show the entire car on fire, with the rear end almost collapsing on itself.
It is unknown how the fire started, and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that it is at the scene.