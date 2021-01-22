Dramatic reduction in 505 service in and out of King's Lynn

A bus service in and out of Lynn will have its timetable halved from Sunday, January 24.

Stagecoach has drastically reduced the number of services on its 505 route to and from Spalding, due to Covid.

Among the changes are the earliest bus leaving Lynn bus station being 9.05am from Monday to Saturday.

Stagecoach will run a revised and reduced timetable between Lynn and Spalding from Sunday, January 24

The current timetable has three services before then, the first being 6.40am from Monday to Friday.

Under the revised timetable there will be services every hour to Spalding from 9.05am to 5.05pm. The 6.05pm, 7.05pm and 8pm services finish at Long Sutton.

On Sundays and bank holidays the service to Spalding runs hourly from 10.15am to 4.15pm. The 5.15pm and 6.15pm services finish at Holbeach.

The first incoming service to Lynn on Mondays to Saturdays will arrive at 8.31am. This service starts at Whaplode at 7.14am.

On Saturdays and in school holidays there is an 8.07am service from Spalding, arriving in Lynn at 9.43am.

At other times Monday to Saturday it runs from 9.05am to 5.05pm, with the final one to Lynn leaving Spalding at 6.35pm and arriving at 7.57pm.

The last bus from Spalding leaves at 7.20pm and terminates at Sutton Bridge at 8.18pm.

On Sundays and bank holidays it will be Whaplode (9am) to Lynn (10.04am) and then leaving Spalding every 45 minutes past the hour from 9.45am to 4.45pm.

The final service leaves Spalding at 5.45pm and finishes at Sutton Bridge at 6.32pm.